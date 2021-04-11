Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $10.89 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,992 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the quarter. Target comprises approximately 1.0% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $10,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,981 shares of company stock worth $4,932,929 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TGT. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.90.

Shares of Target stock opened at $205.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $102.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.09. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $100.50 and a twelve month high of $207.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The firm had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 42.57%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

