Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $2.66 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,389 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 62,457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 37,784 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 59,787 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2,809.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 28,774 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 27,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,809 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.08.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $74.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.66. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $55.36 and a 12 month high of $77.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $406,600.00. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 62,943 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total value of $4,793,109.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,943 shares in the company, valued at $4,793,109.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 568,539 shares of company stock worth $42,735,902. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

