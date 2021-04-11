Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $5.67 Million Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $5,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 992,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,241,000 after buying an additional 12,678 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at $1,313,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter worth $1,783,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 133,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRH Financial LLC raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 17,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

NYSE SWK opened at $201.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.64 and a 52 week high of $204.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $189.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.30. The company has a market cap of $32.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America raised Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.71.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $629,511.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,780,397.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.