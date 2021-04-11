Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $6.12 Million Stock Holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM)

Legacy Private Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,639 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus were worth $6,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 450.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 22,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 18,394 shares during the last quarter. Palladiem LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the 4th quarter valued at $347,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,303,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000.

Shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus stock opened at $94.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.91. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a 1-year low of $57.15 and a 1-year high of $71.32.

