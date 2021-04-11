Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $6.17 Million Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,415 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $6,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD opened at $74.26 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $47.64 and a one year high of $74.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.34.

