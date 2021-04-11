Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $84.85 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Legacy Private Trust Co. decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,435 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 7.7% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $84,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,134,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361,013 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,489,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,316,196,000 after acquiring an additional 126,967 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,870,000 after buying an additional 1,309,395 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,530,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,577,834,000 after acquiring an additional 326,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,390,000 after buying an additional 1,050,888 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $412.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $393.29 and a 200 day moving average of $370.74. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $272.29 and a 1 year high of $413.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

