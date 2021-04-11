Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $9.51 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Legacy Private Trust Co. reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.9% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,207,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,982,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,249 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,458,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,886,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,888 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,288,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,848,803,000 after buying an additional 5,610,076 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,501,714,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 364.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,191,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,661,572,000 after buying an additional 9,566,427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $156.28 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $82.40 and a 52 week high of $161.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.97.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Seaport Global Securities increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $172.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.08.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

