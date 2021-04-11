Legacy Private Trust Co. Increases Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $7,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Ecolab by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,788.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

ECL opened at $219.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $211.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.60. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $168.56 and a one year high of $231.36. The stock has a market cap of $62.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

ECL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Argus increased their target price on Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. G.Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Gabelli upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.67.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.