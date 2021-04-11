Legacy Private Trust Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 407,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,077 shares during the quarter. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF makes up about 1.2% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Legacy Private Trust Co. owned 1.73% of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF worth $13,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWAN. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,194,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,040,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,148,000 after buying an additional 54,984 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 780,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,611,000 after buying an additional 386,937 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 249,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,197,000 after acquiring an additional 27,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 242,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,975,000 after acquiring an additional 19,827 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SWAN opened at $32.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.32. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $33.24.

