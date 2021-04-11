Legacy Private Trust Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,777 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,001 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $68.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.23. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.40. The firm has a market cap of $277.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.64.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

