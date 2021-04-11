Legacy Private Trust Co. Purchases 22,724 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,724 shares during the period. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Legacy Private Trust Co. owned approximately 0.82% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $16,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,133,000. LVZ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 45,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 11,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 6,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period.

Shares of FMB opened at $56.72 on Friday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $52.43 and a one year high of $57.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.43 and a 200-day moving average of $56.58.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%.

