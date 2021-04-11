Legacy Private Trust Co. Purchases 847 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,294 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $6,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,902 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 44,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,043,000 after acquiring an additional 9,922 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $13,000,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its position in The Walt Disney by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 23,220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $68,229,000 after purchasing an additional 247,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS opened at $187.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.17, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $98.86 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $190.48 and a 200 day moving average of $162.86.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $6,220,403.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,813,217.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,367,269 shares of company stock valued at $251,173,842. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Argus increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.00.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

