Legacy Private Trust Co. Reduces Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Legacy Private Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in McKesson by 686.0% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 42,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,379,000 after buying an additional 37,031 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Leuthold Group LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 734.1% in the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 14,615 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Harbor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 286.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 7,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 5,878 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCK opened at $190.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $184.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.95. The stock has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $125.65 and a 12 month high of $198.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.70 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total value of $1,015,603.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,515,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total value of $82,044.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,527 shares of company stock worth $3,783,616. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCK. TheStreet downgraded McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.31.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

