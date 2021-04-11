Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 100 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Legacy Private Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,142 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,372.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,038.00 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,112.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,177.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 98.75, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.47 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,930.67.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

