Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 100 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Legacy Private Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,142 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,372.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,038.00 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,112.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,177.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 98.75, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.
In other Amazon.com news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,930.67.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.