Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 11,044 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Legacy Private Trust Co. trimmed its position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 336,171 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,044 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. owned approximately 0.22% of Associated Banc worth $7,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ASB. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Associated Banc by 2.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 2.2% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 117,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $227,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,657.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John A. Utz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $57,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,344,336.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,597 shares of company stock worth $3,145,126 in the last ninety days. 2.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ASB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

ASB stock opened at $21.76 on Friday. Associated Banc-Corp has a one year low of $11.13 and a one year high of $23.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $273.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.82 million. Research analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.55%.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

