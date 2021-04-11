Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 11,501 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,501 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for approximately 1.0% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $10,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FISV. Dodge & Cox bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $722,901,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $594,904,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,031,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,134 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,959,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,663,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,725,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $651,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,944 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $124.29 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.40 and a 52-week high of $126.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.16 and a 200 day moving average of $111.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.14 billion, a PE ratio of 94.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, Director Denis Oleary bought 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at $8,266,313.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $3,770,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 290,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,554,135.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FISV has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Tigress Financial began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.72.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

