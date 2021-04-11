Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 1,901 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,901 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $7,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,304,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,264,000 after purchasing an additional 117,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 311.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 108,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,476,000 after purchasing an additional 82,072 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $777,170.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,137.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $5,439,035.78. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 73,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,862.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TXN. Longbow Research raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.64.

TXN stock opened at $195.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $105.30 and a 1 year high of $197.58. The company has a market cap of $179.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $178.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.47.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.