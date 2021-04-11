Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 29,810 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Legacy Private Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 32.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,810 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $8,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $137.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.49. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $133.19 and a 52-week high of $172.25.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

