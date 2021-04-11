Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 6,719 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Legacy Private Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,719 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $11,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of BATS:NOBL opened at $87.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.27 and a 200 day moving average of $79.50. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97.

