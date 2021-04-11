Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 9,901 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Legacy Private Trust Co. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,901 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.2% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $13,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First United Bank Trust boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 21,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 4,369 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,767,000. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,710,000. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 32,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after buying an additional 10,137 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCIT opened at $93.44 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $90.09 and a 12 month high of $97.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.88.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.177 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

