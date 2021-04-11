Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $3,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LDOS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Leidos by 193.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,546,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $372,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338,876 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,333,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,086,293,000 after buying an additional 1,470,081 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at $147,873,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,232,578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,285,889,000 after buying an additional 974,236 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,578,983 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $165,982,000 after buying an additional 378,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LDOS. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.08.

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $100.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.15 and a 1 year high of $113.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 23.45%. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.31%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

