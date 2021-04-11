LHT (LHT) Price Hits $0.0030 on Exchanges

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. LHT has a total market capitalization of $150,415.29 and approximately $1.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, LHT has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. One LHT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LHT alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00006040 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004307 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00021920 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000142 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000018 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LHT Profile

LHT (LHT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

Buying and Selling LHT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LHT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.