Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Stake Reduced by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) by 74.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,539,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,423,253 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.17% of Li Auto worth $44,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in Li Auto in the fourth quarter worth about $129,735,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Li Auto by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,261,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,018,000 after acquiring an additional 703,114 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund raised its position in Li Auto by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 2,090,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,272,000 after acquiring an additional 693,427 shares in the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Li Auto by 210.0% in the fourth quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,955,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in Li Auto in the fourth quarter worth about $53,461,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Li Auto alerts:

LI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Li Auto in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Li Auto in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Li Auto in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Li Auto in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.50 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.23.

Shares of LI opened at $22.76 on Friday. Li Auto Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.31 and a fifty-two week high of $47.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.13 and its 200-day moving average is $31.03.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $635.54 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Li Auto Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI).

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.