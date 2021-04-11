Lido DAO Token (LDO) Price Reaches $1.38 on Major Exchanges

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. One Lido DAO Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.38 or 0.00002311 BTC on popular exchanges. Lido DAO Token has a total market capitalization of $12.20 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lido DAO Token has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lido DAO Token Profile

Lido DAO Token launched on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,850,049 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Lido DAO Token

