Lido DAO Token Market Cap Hits $11.36 Million (LDO)

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded down 10% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. During the last seven days, Lido DAO Token has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar. One Lido DAO Token coin can now be purchased for $1.28 or 0.00002143 BTC on major exchanges. Lido DAO Token has a total market capitalization of $11.36 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.80 or 0.00068126 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.27 or 0.00296004 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004949 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $431.55 or 0.00720601 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $59,578.06 or 0.99483218 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $475.02 or 0.00793180 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00018088 BTC.

Lido DAO Token was first traded on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,850,049 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

