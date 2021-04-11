Lightning Bitcoin Achieves Market Cap of $9.00 Million (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. Over the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded up 15% against the US dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $2.33 or 0.00003897 BTC on popular exchanges. Lightning Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $9.00 million and $1.85 million worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lightning Bitcoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $258.49 or 0.00431930 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000125 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003561 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005290 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000800 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

LBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.