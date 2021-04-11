Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Trading Up 16.2% Over Last Week

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Lightning Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $9.03 million and approximately $1.70 million worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $2.34 or 0.00003898 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 16.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $255.22 or 0.00425517 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000122 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003546 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005292 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000799 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (CRYPTO:LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

