LikeCoin (LIKE) Market Capitalization Tops $12.49 Million

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 11th. LikeCoin has a market capitalization of $12.49 million and $26,288.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LikeCoin has traded 11% higher against the US dollar. One LikeCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00056423 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00020588 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.13 or 0.00083847 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $370.89 or 0.00620336 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00042282 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00033079 BTC.

LikeCoin Coin Profile

LikeCoin (LIKE) is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,027,696,300 coins and its circulating supply is 966,600,408 coins. LikeCoin’s official website is like.co . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

