Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.22. Lincoln Electric posted earnings of $1.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will report full year earnings of $5.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $6.24. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lincoln Electric.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $693.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.40 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 34.42% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $99.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lincoln Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LECO. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 240.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,031,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,862,000 after acquiring an additional 727,921 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $83,998,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $68,602,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after buying an additional 140,397 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,425,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $630,693,000 after buying an additional 72,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO opened at $122.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Lincoln Electric has a 12 month low of $68.12 and a 12 month high of $129.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.40%.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

