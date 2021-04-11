Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 569,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67,504 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.30% of Lincoln National worth $28,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LNC. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 744.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 618,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,100,000 after buying an additional 544,963 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,304,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,625,000 after buying an additional 434,371 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 602.8% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 448,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,559,000 after buying an additional 384,603 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 477.5% during the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 429,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,630,000 after buying an additional 355,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 378,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,046,000 after buying an additional 213,138 shares during the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lincoln National has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.62.

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $62.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $26.97 and a 1 year high of $67.37.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.31%.

In other news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $416,981.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

