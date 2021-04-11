Linden Rose Investment LLC Acquires 22,691 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Linden Rose Investment LLC raised its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,095 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,691 shares during the period. SEA comprises approximately 46.6% of Linden Rose Investment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Linden Rose Investment LLC owned about 0.07% of SEA worth $48,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SE. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of SEA by 431.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Cowen increased their target price on SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on SEA in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.38.

NYSE:SE opened at $250.93 on Friday. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $44.46 and a 1 year high of $285.00. The stock has a market cap of $82.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.35 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $232.81 and a 200-day moving average of $204.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.47.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). SEA had a negative return on equity of 144.79% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.28 EPS for the current year.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

