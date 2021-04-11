Linden Rose Investment LLC Has $49.92 Million Position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Linden Rose Investment LLC grew its holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 372,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,120 shares during the quarter. Pinduoduo makes up 47.6% of Linden Rose Investment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Linden Rose Investment LLC’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $49,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 25,369,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,507,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,731 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,312,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605,466 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 150.6% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,394,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641,053 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $659,086,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 144.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,107,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,135,000 after buying an additional 1,835,580 shares during the last quarter.

PDD stock opened at $137.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.54. The company has a market capitalization of $168.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.23 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.80 and a 12 month high of $212.60.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 17.10% and a negative return on equity of 28.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PDD shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $220.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $220.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Pinduoduo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.05.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

