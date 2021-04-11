Linear (LINA) Market Capitalization Tops $556.27 Million

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. One Linear coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000260 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Linear has traded 18.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Linear has a total market cap of $556.27 million and approximately $196.69 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Linear alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.31 or 0.00055197 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00020212 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.91 or 0.00087685 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.64 or 0.00610887 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00043355 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00036075 BTC.

Linear Profile

Linear (CRYPTO:LINA) is a coin. It launched on April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,538,718,090 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Linear’s official website is linear.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Buying and Selling Linear

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Linear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Linear and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.