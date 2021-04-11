Linear Price Hits $0.15 on Major Exchanges (LINA)

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. During the last week, Linear has traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Linear coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000248 BTC on exchanges. Linear has a total market capitalization of $522.34 million and $302.34 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Linear Coin Profile

LINA is a coin. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,538,218,090 coins. Linear’s official website is linear.finance . Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Linear Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

