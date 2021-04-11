LINKA (LINKA) Trading 2.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One LINKA coin can now be purchased for $0.0071 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LINKA has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. LINKA has a market cap of $4.96 million and approximately $760,008.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.17 or 0.00057196 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00020634 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.95 or 0.00083606 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $370.87 or 0.00620757 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00040598 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000037 BTC.

LINKA Coin Profile

LINKA (LINKA) is a coin. It was first traded on August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. LINKA’s official website is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

Buying and Selling LINKA

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINKA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LINKA using one of the exchanges listed above.

