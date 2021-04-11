Linker Coin Market Capitalization Tops $4.76 Million (LNC)

Linker Coin (CURRENCY:LNC) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. One Linker Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0422 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Linker Coin has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. Linker Coin has a total market cap of $4.76 million and approximately $7,235.00 worth of Linker Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.83 or 0.00054906 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00020498 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.05 or 0.00083694 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.96 or 0.00617018 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00041309 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Linker Coin Profile

Linker Coin (LNC) is a coin. Linker Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,776,150 coins. Linker Coin’s official Twitter account is @Linkercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocklancer platform is intended as a means to revolutionize the process of freelancing and improve the cooperation between the freelancer and the client. Blocklancer is completely owned by its Token holders. The Token holders settle disputes and earn the fees within the system. “

Linker Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linker Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linker Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Linker Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

