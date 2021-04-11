LinkEye Achieves Market Cap of $11.92 Million (LET)

LinkEye (CURRENCY:LET) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. Over the last seven days, LinkEye has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One LinkEye coin can now be purchased for about $0.0144 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LinkEye has a market cap of $11.92 million and $703,694.00 worth of LinkEye was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00067707 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $177.91 or 0.00297609 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004968 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $440.08 or 0.00736170 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59,672.68 or 0.99820609 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00019937 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $473.40 or 0.00791900 BTC.

About LinkEye

LinkEye’s genesis date was September 7th, 2017. LinkEye’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 829,999,000 coins. LinkEye’s official website is www.linkeye.com . LinkEye’s official Twitter account is @LinkEyeProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LinkEye is https://reddit.com/r/ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LinkEye (LET) is a blockchain solution with an Achain-based token system that has been built and optimized specifically for the credit industry. This purpose-built system aims to facilitate a global credit alliance, as well as the development of an open and global credit-based society on both a technological and financial level. Utilizating blockchain technology and a credit economy model enables Linkeye to create a shared list of untrusted profiles within the credit alliance by connecting isolated islands of credit data. The LinkEye Token (LET) is a contract token issued on Achain to ensure efficiency on the Linkeye platform. LET token will be used as a user's credentials for querying data on the LinkEye platform. “

LinkEye Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LinkEye directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LinkEye should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LinkEye using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

