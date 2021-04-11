Liquidity Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $33,840.00 (LQD)

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One Liquidity Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0125 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Liquidity Network has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. Liquidity Network has a total market cap of $667,845.73 and $33,840.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00068703 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $177.71 or 0.00296143 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00005060 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.88 or 0.00733057 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59,761.47 or 0.99591809 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00018641 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $475.55 or 0.00792501 BTC.

Liquidity Network Profile

Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 coins. The official website for Liquidity Network is liquidity.network . The official message board for Liquidity Network is medium.com/@liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquid is an NXT asset that pays monthly dividends to its holders. NXT asset ID: 4630752101777892988 “

