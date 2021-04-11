Lisk Trading 3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Lisk has a market cap of $860.32 million and $46.07 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lisk has traded 3% higher against the dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for $6.73 or 0.00011273 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00026569 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00025360 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002595 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00007257 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00006737 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 143,688,151 coins and its circulating supply is 127,757,883 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lisk’s official message board is blog.lisk.io . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lisk’s official website is lisk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

Lisk Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

