Litecoin Cash Market Cap Achieves $7.70 Million (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 14.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 11th. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded up 15.2% against the US dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $7.70 million and approximately $9,383.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0107 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $784.42 or 0.01305380 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002343 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,485.06 or 1.00655411 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000024 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 718,813,700 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

