Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Position Increased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $3,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,037,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,946,000 after purchasing an additional 612,120 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Lithia Motors by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 708,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,384,000 after acquiring an additional 156,248 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Lithia Motors by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 441,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,280,000 after acquiring an additional 41,091 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Lithia Motors by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 330,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,720,000 after acquiring an additional 21,155 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Lithia Motors by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 253,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,117,000 after acquiring an additional 33,258 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on LAD shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut Lithia Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $327.08.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.00, for a total value of $245,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Scott Hillier sold 5,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $2,063,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,598,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,243 shares of company stock valued at $7,621,107. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $399.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $384.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.30. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.80 and a 52-week high of $417.98.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

