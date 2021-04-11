Livenodes (LNO) Market Capitalization Reaches $9,050.58

Livenodes (CURRENCY:LNO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Livenodes has a market cap of $9,050.58 and $54.00 worth of Livenodes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Livenodes coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Livenodes has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00033293 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005062 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001623 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Token (BTCT) traded up 154.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000122 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000103 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Livenodes (CRYPTO:LNO) is a coin. Livenodes’ total supply is 1,697,900 coins and its circulating supply is 1,393,444 coins. Livenodes’ official website is livenodes.online . Livenodes’ official Twitter account is @LiveNodes . Livenodes’ official message board is medium.com/@cryptomasters007

