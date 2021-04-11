Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Raises Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 699,516 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,500 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 7.9% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Apple were worth $92,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 302.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Apple by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 681 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 6,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $133.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.80, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.36 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 price target (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.95.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

