Lobstex Market Capitalization Tops $2.37 Million (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 11th. One Lobstex coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000182 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lobstex has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar. Lobstex has a market capitalization of $2.37 million and $919,727.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001191 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

Lobstex (LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 21,714,758 coins and its circulating supply is 21,714,746 coins. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Lobstex

