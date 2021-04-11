Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 29,973 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $30,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.00.

LMT stock opened at $386.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $108.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $351.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $357.55. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $417.62.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

