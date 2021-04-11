LockTrip (LOC) Trading 16% Lower This Week

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. In the last week, LockTrip has traded down 16% against the dollar. One LockTrip coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.52 or 0.00010921 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LockTrip has a total market capitalization of $97.42 million and approximately $108,010.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003409 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 92.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000026 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About LockTrip

LockTrip is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 coins and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 coins. LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LockTrip’s official website is locktrip.com . The official message board for LockTrip is medium.com/@LockChainCo

According to CryptoCompare, “LockTrip is an Ethereum-based hotel booking and vacation rental marketplace. LOC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on LockTrip's marketplace. “

LockTrip Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LockTrip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LockTrip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

