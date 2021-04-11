LockTrip Trading Down 16.5% Over Last Week (LOC)

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 11th. One LockTrip coin can currently be purchased for about $6.51 or 0.00010873 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LockTrip has a market capitalization of $97.36 million and approximately $184,898.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LockTrip has traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003752 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

LockTrip (CRYPTO:LOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 coins and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 coins. The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LockTrip is locktrip.com . LockTrip’s official message board is medium.com/@LockChainCo . LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LockTrip is an Ethereum-based hotel booking and vacation rental marketplace. LOC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on LockTrip's marketplace. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LockTrip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LockTrip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

