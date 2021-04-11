Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,186,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 73,195 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Loews worth $53,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loews in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 206.3% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loews in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of Loews in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $216,031.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,250.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $327,446.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,017 shares of company stock valued at $551,878. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE L opened at $53.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.23. The stock has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 0.90. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $27.33 and a 12-month high of $53.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a positive return on equity of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

