Loom Network Trading Down 20.5% Over Last 7 Days (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One Loom Network coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000334 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Loom Network has traded 20.5% lower against the US dollar. Loom Network has a market cap of $200.31 million and approximately $15.26 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Loom Network Profile

Loom Network (LOOM) is a coin. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io . Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

