Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,598 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 1.9% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6.7% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,507 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 19.1% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,803 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 8.1% during the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 24,532 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,665,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4,213.4% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 6,427 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 6,278 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 39,328 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,479,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $198.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.49 and a 52-week high of $198.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.93 and a 200 day moving average of $167.63. The company has a market capitalization of $142.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LOW. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.12.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

